Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MATEBELELAND South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube has called on the province to ignore planned demonstrations by the MDC Alliance at the end of the week.

In a Press conference on Monday, Ncube said it had come to his attention that the MDC Alliance working in cahoots with its partners had planned to lead demonstrations on Friday in Gwanda, Plumtree and Beitbridge.

"I would like to call upon all the people of Matabeleland South Province in particular those in Beitbridge, Plumtree and Gwanda to ignore the calls to stage demonstrations this week being made by the MDC Alliance and its partners.

"We are a rainbow province known for love, peace, unity and development. Demonstrations will not bring food to our tables but destroy life and property. Zimbabwe has a democratic Government which was elected in July 2018 and can't be removed by demonstrations. Economic challenges are solved by hard work and not by demonstrating,'' he said.

Ncube urged members of the business community, service providers, government workers, the general public and all stakeholders to go about their business as usual on the day. He assured citizens that the police will be out in full force to protect members of the public and ensure that all law breakers were brought to justice.  

Ncube described the demonstrations as a plot by the MDC Alliance to disturb peace in the province and hinder development.

"It's the duty of the police to maintain law and order and police will be on the look out. The police will not hesitate to enforce the law on anyone that will break the law or cause disturbances. People are assured that the police will protect them and they should go about their business as usual and report for work,'' he said.

Source - chronicle

