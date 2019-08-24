Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S impoverished civil servants yesterday made a volte-face and embraced a 76% salary adjustment made by their employer, hardly a week after they scoffed at the offer, describing it as falling far too short of their expectations.

Through their representative body, the Apex Council, the government employees said they had provisionally settled for the offer tabled by their employer while negotiations for a better living wage were ongoing.

"Apex and government have signed a provisional salary agreement which will see civil servants receiving a salary increment of between 50 to 76% with effect from August 1, 2019. Negotiations will continue," Apex Council spokesperson David Dzatsunga said.

The National Joint Negotiating Council also confirmed the development in a statement following the parties' meeting in Harare.

"A cost of living adjustment ranging from 50% to 76% of the total package (basic salary plus transport allowance plus housing allowance plus special civil service allowance plus representation where applicable) be effected on a sliding scale with effect from August 1, 2019," part of the statement read.

Government's 76% pay increase would see the least paid worker earning about $1 023 per month, but the Apex Council had initially said the offer fell far short of the $4 750 minimum wage the civil servants were
demanding.

After last Friday's meeting, the Apex Council later met its affiliate unions and agreed to take up the government offer while pursuing further salary negotiations.

"We signed the agreement today," Dzatsunga told NewsDay.

But Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou dismissed the salary deal as insignificant, labelling Apex Council leaders as government workers' "worst enemies".

"The tragedy is that they benefit at the expense of the rest of the civil servants. It is a wake-up call for all civil servants to fight to remove the Apex Council. Teachers will remain incapacitated; I don't see the third term opening. Examination classes will be affected," Zhou said.

"The said agreement when prices of goods have gone up by 1 000%, tollgates by 500%, fuel by 1 000%, is the height of madness. It vindicates some of us who have always said the Apex Council is a tool used by government to suppress workers," he added.

But The Zimbabwe Teachers' Association said: "The NJNC meeting held today has uncharacteristically signed off the government award after it threatened not to pay if workers refused to sign the award," Zimta said in a statement.
"Zimta condemns this bad faith tactic that has traits of coercion. We are disappointed by our frontline negotiators who failed to hold fort."

The salary adjustment came as teachers had threatened a crippling industrial action at the opening of the third term in two weeks' time, while other civil servants – among them doctors and college lecturers – claimed they were now financially incapacitated to continue reporting for duty.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

41 mins ago | 151 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 195 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

47 mins ago | 136 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

48 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

49 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

49 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

50 mins ago | 43 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

50 mins ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

1 hr ago | 394 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

1 hr ago | 72 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

1 hr ago | 126 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

1 hr ago | 82 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 99 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 243 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

1 hr ago | 198 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 89 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days