Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is scouting for investors to finance the construction of mini-hydro and solar projects with capacity to generate 300 megawatts (MW), as the country battles to shrug off an intractable power crisis.

Zimbabwe is experiencing a gripping power crisis, characterised by rolling electricity blackouts, lasting for nearly 18 hours everyday. This has disrupted industrial operations, while households have been plunged into darkness.

Apart from identified mini hydropower plants, the bank needs to exploit its land dotted across the country to erect additional solar power projects.

One of the identified projects is the development and construction of a 1,7MW mini-hydro power plant at Osborne Dam, approximately 35km from Mutare and 80km from Rusape.

"The project scope includes: System engineering, design review, material purchasing, equipment manufacture and supply, construction and installation. The project will help optimise economic benefits from Osborne Dam by generating clean energy for irrigation purposes and supplying the national grid. Feasibility studies were carried out and the project is now at fund-raising stage for project implementation," IDBZ said in a statement.

IDBZ said the potential suitors must be locally incorporated and should demonstrate financial capacity as well as technical experience to deliver projects of this nature by providing an impeccable and verifiable company profile showing the experience and profiles of key personnel within the organisation.

IDBZ also needs a partner at its Odzani Mini Hydro Project in Mutare with the scope of work entailing the rehabilitation of weirs, penstocks, canals, and construction of a powerhouse (including turbines) at a decommissioned power generation site. Power generated from the project will be fed into the national grid. The project is currently at planning stage.

Furthermore, the bank needs to build a 50MW Rufaro Solar Farm Project in Marondera . In addition, the bank is also looking for a partner to build Sable Solar Farm Project to generate 50MW to feed into the national grid.

"The solar plant will be located at a farm in Kwekwe, in the Midlands province. The project scope includes the development and establishment of a 50MW solar plant, 132/33kV onsite sub-station, an approximately 5km power transmission line, switchyard and associated line bays. The project is currently at preparation stage," IDBZ said.

Moreover, in Masvingo the infrastructure bank said it envisages building the Gutu Solar Farm Project set to generate 20MW. In Matabeleland South, the bank is looking for a partner to construct the Plumtree Solar Project meant to generate 10MW from solar energy intended for the national grid. The project is currently at initiation stage. The bank owns the land, which is 27ha in size.

The bank said it needs to maximise its 79 hectares of land in Matabeleland North to generate 50MW from the Gwayi Solar Project.

The GDE Bulilima Solar Energy Project entails the development and establishment of a 50MW solar energy plant meant to generate electricity at a solar farm in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South. The land is located about 20km from Plumtree town and the generated electricity will be fed into the national grid. The project is at planning stage.

At the National University of Science and Technology, the first project entails the development and establishment of an on-campus 5MW solar energy plant meant to generate electricity to supply the tertiary institution.

"The surplus power generated will be fed into the national grid, at the same time utilising the benefits of the net-metering system. The project is at planning stage. The second project entails the development and establishment of an off campus 50MW solar energy plant meant to generate electricity in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South," IDBZ said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

46 mins ago | 181 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 252 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

52 mins ago | 172 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

53 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

54 mins ago | 52 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

55 mins ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

1 hr ago | 441 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

1 hr ago | 136 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 104 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 255 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 91 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days