US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 36-year-old pastor with Fountain of Life Ministry in Zvishavane last week appeared in court facing allegations of defrauding several people of over US$11 000 and R3 000 after promising to help them import cars and secure studying places at various institutions.

Christopher Mudawarima appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing fraud charges. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to August 29.

The court heard that on October 23, 2015, Mudawarima approached Juannita Ndlovu and promised to secure a place for her at Marondera School of Nursing. He asked for US$430 from Ndlovu to facilitate the deal.

During the same month, Mudawarima approached Password Chilanda, Nelly Dliwayo and Aaron Tolani and misrepresented to them that he was selling cars imported from Japan. The three paid him a total of US$3 954 as instalments for the vehicles.

In November 2015, accused got US$1 882 from Richard Mugandani and Edwin Tagwirei after promising them imported cars.

Mudawarima allegedly used the money, totalling US$11 464 and R3 700, to buy two cars and a residential stand. A report was made to the police, leading to his arrest.

Source - newsday

