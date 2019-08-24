Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZSE, BSE set to partner

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) are next month set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), whose aim is to explore areas of co-operation between the two entities.

The MoU will be signed by BSE chief executive Thapelo Tsheole and ZSE chief executive Justin Bgoni in Harare, on September 16.

"The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) are pleased to announce that they will sign an MoU as a basis for co-operation to help foster the prosperity of their financial markets, promote crossborder investments, cross-border listings and explore further opportunities for co-operation between our institutions," part of a joint BSE and ZSE statement read.

"The MOU will be signed by the CEO of Botswana Stock Exchange, Thapelo Tsheole and the CEO of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Justin Bgoni in Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 16, 2019."

The partnership comes at a time when the ZSE market capitalisation has drastically declined in real value terms. On August 23, 2018, the ZSE market capitalisation was US$12,17 billion. However, the figure has significantly been eroded to US$2,11 billion in real terms as of yesterday.

As such, the partnership comes at a time when the equities on the BSE stands at a total market capitalisation of US$36,81 billion as of Monday.

"A joint strategy has been unveiled between the two partners in order to provide the exchanges with a framework for co-operation in areas of product and market development, promotion of cross listings, which shall include the exchanges formulating common fast-track listing requirements for companies seeking secondary listing in either market, as well as a revenue sharing agreement on the initial listing and continuing obligation fees paid by issuers," read part of the BSE and ZSE joint statement.

"Both exchanges will work on the creation of a framework, in conjunction with the respective regulators that will make it easier, quicker and cheaper for companies to cross-list, by simplifying issues such as exchange controls, fungibility and regulatory harmonisation. Another area of focus will be information sharing on key areas in developing capital markets."

Bgoni said they were excited about their new partnership with the BSE and the prospect of a gateway for local companies to raise hard currency on the exchange market.

"This partnership will foster the development of capital markets and contribute immensely to the economic development of Zimbabwe and Sadc. For us, it is a practical step towards the upliftment of our two economies," he said.

Also commenting on the pending MoU, Tsheole said: "We are happy to partner with the ZSE as an extension to our mandate and contribute not only to the development of the capital markets, but also to the region as a whole. This partnership will promote the values that we stand for as members of the Sadc Committee of Stock Exchanges as well as the African Securities Exchanges Association".

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

46 mins ago | 180 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 245 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

51 mins ago | 172 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

53 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

53 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

54 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

54 mins ago | 52 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

54 mins ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

1 hr ago | 419 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

1 hr ago | 437 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

1 hr ago | 136 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

1 hr ago | 91 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 103 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 254 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days