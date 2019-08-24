Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC lines up demos at growth points

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has shifted focus from major cities and now wants to carry out its anti-government protests at growth points and smaller towns starting this Friday.

The opposition party leadership has since notified police in Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Mashonaland West on plans to protest at growth points and smaller towns in the provinces on Friday and Saturday.
In Mashonaland East, protests are targeting Mahusekwa, Mutoko, Murehwa, Marondera, Goromonzi and Wedza, while Rusape, Chipinge and Nyanga are prime targets in Manicaland.

MDC Manicaland provincial spokesperson David Panganai confirmed the planned protests.

NewsDay is reliably informed that mobilisation in the rural areas, a Zanu-PF stronghold, has begun with disgruntled citizens expected to lead protests against a deteriorating economy for the first time in many years within a rural set-up.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza was not available for comment yesterday.

But police in Marondera yesterday barred a demonstration slated for the town, saying the move was against the provisions of the Public Order and Security Act.
"The police refused to grant us the go-ahead and we have since been instructed by the party leadership to withdraw the protests until further notice. I will notify the police of the withdrawal. I think the withdrawal instruction also applies to other demonstrations across the province," MDC Marondera district organising secretary Misheck Manyere said.

The opposition party has over the past two weeks been failing to hold its demonstrations in major cities after being served with police prohibition orders.

However, Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema last night said he was aware that the MDC was plotting to hire buses to ferry people to cause anarchy in rural areas and such an act will not be tolerated. He also warned diplomatic missions against openly siding with the MDC, accusing some non-governmental organisations of formenting chaos in order to get funding.

The minister said the country cannot be continually in election mode and protests will hinder government's effort to recover the economy.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

56 mins ago | 264 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 365 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 251 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

1 hr ago | 528 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

1 hr ago | 90 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

1 hr ago | 151 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 94 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days