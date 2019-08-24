Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
US disappointment with Zimbabwe's government keeps growing amid the heavy-handed response of authorities to any form of opposition, a senior State Department official said on Monday following a crackdown last week against protesters.

"The disappointment just keeps getting worse and worse, unfortunately," said the official, speaking on background to reporters. "The government seems to be getting even more violent in their response to any form of opposition."

The official said Washington had made clear to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States. US officials have previously called on Mnangagwa to change Zimbabwe's laws restricting media freedom and allowing protests.

Mnangagwa's government last week banned anti-government protests by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, which accuses the authorities of political repression and mismanaging the economy. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds and barred access to the MDC's Harare offices.

Anger among the population has mounted over triple-digit inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of US dollars, fuel and bread.

In March, President Donald Trump extended by one year US sanctions against 100 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including Mnangagwa, saying his government had failed to bring about political and economic changes.


Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

1 hr ago | 319 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 437 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 302 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 98 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days