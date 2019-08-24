Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE effects of load shedding have been heavily felt at Chiredzi General Hospital, southeast of Zimbabwe as patients and women on maternity are required to bring their own candles for light.

Load shedding has become a big blow in the health sector as rudimentary ways of taking care of patients are being revived.

In an exclusive interview with CAJ News Africa, one concerned father to a newly born baby, Munyaradzi Tawanda stated that it is worrying to have an expecting wife when the hospital is unable to provide all the services that are essential to ensure a safe delivery.

He went on to explain his personal experience where his wife was required to have a scan but the district hospital could not perform it because of the unavailability of electricity. Tawanda was left with no option but to go to a private hospital.

"Private hospitals are not affordable for those who are not employed and you can see that it is a very big challenge to the Chiredzi citizens," he said.

"When my wife was expecting, I was not settled because we did not do the scan as required and I was afraid that she might have complications."

Many citizens are very worried especially for the lives and health of newly born babies.

Cornwell Mangisi said, "Every child needs light when they are born, but because the hospital cannot provide the light for them, they are being traumatised because the first thing they see is darkness"

He also said he felt concerned for those who do not afford to buy candles because some nurses might not understand their situation, therefore making it difficult for both the nurses and the patients.

"People are being taken back to those old days when people were used to giving birth in a hut or being treated by a traditional healer using firewood as their source of light.

"Surely, load shedding should not have to go this far, very soon we will go back to consulting traditional healers because there is no different with going to the hospital," said Tawanda Chikocho, a concerned local citizen who had come to visit a relative who was admitted at Chiredzi General Hospital.

All these questions were left unanswered as the superintended of Chiredzi General District Hospital Dr David Tarumbwa could not explain because he said he was too busy to have an interview with CAJ News.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - CAJ

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

1 hr ago | 455 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 603 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 432 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days