Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

by AP
1 hr ago | Views
After protests brought Zimbabwe's capital to a standstill earlier this month, Harare has returned to its normal bustle and Tedius Marara is back to his daily business: selling cash at a busy market.

With inflation soaring and cash in short supply, many Zimbabweans transfer funds using their mobile phones and pay a premium to get currency. Marara is one of many cash vendors doing a roaring trade.

People huddle around his wooden stall, one eye on their mobile phone screens and another on a small counter brimming with coins.

"These are my banks nowadays," said Mishy Tshuma, a customer referring to her mobile phone and the makeshift stall. To get cash, she has to pay Marara on a transfer by her phone and pay a hefty premium.

And in a country where cash is king, she has little choice but to pay the extra amount.

Tshuma said she has to transfer 135 Zimbabwe dollars from her bank through her phone to get $100 Zimbabwe dollars in cash, and that is for coins. For notes, the premium jumps to 40%.

Like many things that are in short supply in Zimbabwe, such as electricity, water and gas, cash is scarce and the country's economic problems are blamed for rising tensions.

The shortage of currency notes and coins shouldn't be much of a problem in a country ranked by a World Bank 2018 report as having one of the highest numbers of people in sub-Saharan Africa using cellphone transfers, what is called mobile money. More than 80% of all transactions in the country are conducted through mobile money, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the country's central bank.

The World Bank says increased use of mobile money is a welcome sign of a greater proportion of the population engaged in the banking sector. Yet, in Zimbabwe it is more a matter of the difficulty and the cost for ordinary folk of getting ready access to cash.

Many retailers and service providers demand payments in cash only. Others, including street vendors, charge a higher price for goods paid for using mobile money or bank cards. Those able to pay in cash get sizeable discounts of up to 50%.

With many factories closed or operating only for a few hours due to widespread power cuts that last up to 19 hours a day, Zimbabwe imports most of its goods. Businesses need cash to buy foreign currency from the illegal black market to restock, said Harare-based economist John Robertson.

Many Zimbabweans travel by bus or freight trucks to neighboring South Africa to buy essential items such as cooking oil, rice, toilet paper and toothpaste and they need cash to buy South African rand on the black market.

"Cash will continue to have a much higher value than money sitting in the bank," said Robertson.

The frantic hunt for cash often turns into begging. At the long lines to buy gasoline or diesel and in supermarkets, women, men and children move from person to person asking for cash. "Can I use my phone to pay for your goods, if you pay me cash?" they plead.

Enterprising people are cashing in on the shortage to sell cash at a premium to desperate people.

Some people still wait in long lines outside their banks in the faint hope of being allowed to withdraw a bit of cash. But many have long given up because banks are usually unable to dispense cash, even to their own account holders.

Cash vendors become their only option, despite the steep fees that they charge.

"Paying extra to cash out is allowing someone to steal your money. Say no to 30% or 40% extra," says an advertisement by Econet, a telecommunication firm that handles the bulk of the country's mobile money transactions.

Cash vendors said they are recording booming business in spite of such warnings by telecoms firms and the police.

"It's not easy getting this cash. I also fork out money to get it so my customers have to pay more if I am to make any profit," said Marara, between serving a stream of clients at a busy market. He said he can sell up to 2 000 Zimbabwe dollars for a 40% profit on a good day. He buys the cash from public transport taxis operators, fruit vendors and supermarkets.

"They charge me (premiums of) between 15% and 20%," said Marara.

The cash shortages are just one of many problems facing the once prosperous country, where inflation peaked at a decade high of 175% last month before the finance minister suspended the country's inflation reports.

The continuing price increases of gas, school fees, food items and government services mean Zimbabwe "will still have a high rate of inflation" even if it is not announced officially, said economist Robertson.

"It is puzzling that the finance minister can suspend publication of inflation statistics, is it adult viewing?" joked Robertson. "I reckon inflation was way above 200% in July and it's on its way to 300%," he said.

For many, such as Harare resident Tshuma, who lose a large part of their wages to cash vendors, they are learning to do with less.

"These (cash) vendors are killing us," she said. "After paying for the cash we can't buy what we need because we can't afford it."


Source - Associated Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

1 hr ago | 455 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 603 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 432 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days