fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

fastjet Zimbabwe, a low-cost airline, has received approval from the government to operate flights to new regional routes, civil aviation authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) Joshua Mqabuko International Airport manager, Passmore Dewa confirmed.Among those will be a service between Bulawayo - Johannesburg, which in September will be the host to country's annual Sanganai / Hlanganani Tourism Expo.Dewa said that the flights that are expected to commence next month after some logistics have created an enabling environment for business and tourism by making Bulawayo more accessible."I can only speak for Bulawayo but there are a number of approvals that have been granted but the right people to talk to about that will be the head office (in Harare) but for Bulawayo, they have approved three frequencies between Bulawayo and Harare and three frequencies between Bulawayo and Jo'burg," he said.Last year, the government gave fastjet Zimbabwe the nod to ply domestic routes after Air Zimbabwe was dogged by a myriad of operational challenges.