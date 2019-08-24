Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
fastjet Zimbabwe, a low-cost airline, has received approval from the government to operate flights to new regional routes, civil aviation authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) Joshua Mqabuko International Airport manager, Passmore Dewa confirmed.

Among those will be a service between Bulawayo - Johannesburg, which in September will be the host to country's annual Sanganai / Hlanganani Tourism Expo.

Dewa said that the flights that are expected to commence next month after some logistics have created an enabling environment for business and tourism by making Bulawayo more accessible.

"I can only speak for Bulawayo but there are a number of approvals that have been granted but the right people to talk to about that will be the head office (in Harare) but for Bulawayo, they have approved three frequencies between Bulawayo and Harare and three frequencies between Bulawayo and Jo'burg," he said.

Last year, the government gave fastjet Zimbabwe the nod to ply domestic routes after Air Zimbabwe was dogged by a myriad of operational challenges.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

1 hr ago | 455 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 603 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days