Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

by City Press
1 hr ago | Views
The Watson family has asked for space to grieve in the wake of the death of controversial businessman, Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson, on Monday morning.

Valence Watson, one of Gavin Watson's brothers, told City Press on Tuesday that "we need space to sort some things out and see what is happening".

Watson died after the Toyota Corolla he was driving collided with a concrete pillar on the road leading to the drop-off and parking sections at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of yesterday morning.

As news of the car accident spread yesterday, so did the speculation and the conspiracy theories. Economic Freedom Fighters national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was one of the many who voiced his opinion:


Barry Farber was one of the founders of law firm Edelstein Farber Grobler. He died in his sleep on August 11.

A trust account belonging to the firm was apparently used to house donations made to President Cyril Ramaphosa's successful ANC presidential campaign, known as CR17, in 2017.

Watson was due to testify an inquiry into his tax affairs on Tuesday. He was also one of the subjects of the inquiry into state capture – his former friend and Bosasa right-hand man Angelo Agrizzi had made some startling revelations to the Zondo commission, which is probing these allegations.

Earlier this year City Press reported how Agrizzi told the commission of inquiry into state capture that Watson had offered him R50 million for his silence after he threatened to reveal details of alleged corruption at the company during his 18 years there.

This came after the Hawks arrested seven people including Agrizzi in connection with the alleged awarding of tenders worth millions of rands by the department of correctional services.

However Watson was not among those arrested and was only subsequently implicated in allegations made at the state capture inquiry.

Speaking to City Press on Tuesday Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said following up on the allegations made against Watson would prove challenging following his death.

"We have to deal with the allegations made by Mr Agrizzi and to do that we would have to approach the accused, which will now be impossible. The issue of how we move forward now rests with the investigating team and the National Prosecuting Authority," he said.

The director of African Global Operations (as Bosasa is now known), Papa Leshabane, confirmed to City Press that plans for a memorial service were under way.

"We are still finalising details around the memorial service and we will probably release a statement later today [Tuesday]," he said.

Responding to the theories that have been circulating on social media, Leshabane said: "We have issued a statement that confirms what we know. The conspiracy theories are not going to change so there is very little we are going to say or try and do to stop them."

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale, there have been no new developments in the case.

She told City Press: "The investigation is still going on and there has been nothing new so far."

Many South Africans took to social media platforms, including Twitter, to express shock at Watson's death.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - City Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 630 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 460 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

1 hr ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

2 hrs ago | 106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days