Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 secs ago | Views
Foreigners in South Africa must gear up for a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks beginning the on the 2nd of September 2019.

In an interview with Studio 7 an unidentified Zulu man said, "We are going to shutdown the whole of South Africa and go to all firms where foreigners are working and we will remove them from the workplaces."

The man further said they will talk to the employers to fire all illegal foreigners and employ locals with papers.

He said they will be accompanied by department of labour, SARS and human rights association.

"We will put block all main roads to stop and search all foreigners working with home affairs. We are not happy that foreigners come to South Africa and accept meagre wages while in South Africa we agreed the minimum wage should be R3 500."

When asked about Ndebele people the man said, "The people who went with Mzilikazi are our brothers we want to sit down with them and talk to them on how they can come back. The others we do not know them."

He added that foreigners were smuggling drugs to South Africa to sell to the children of that country instead of bringing their children to partake of the drugs.

Meanwhile the Zambian High Commission in South Africa has warned its truck drivers from travelling to the said country till security is guaranteed.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

1 hr ago | 500 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 665 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 485 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Carnage in Warriors

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 53 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days