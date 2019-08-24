Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Foreigners in South Africa must gear up for a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks beginning the on the 2nd of September 2019.In an interview with Studio 7 an unidentified Zulu man said, "We are going to shutdown the whole of South Africa and go to all firms where foreigners are working and we will remove them from the workplaces."The man further said they will talk to the employers to fire all illegal foreigners and employ locals with papers.He said they will be accompanied by department of labour, SARS and human rights association."We will put block all main roads to stop and search all foreigners working with home affairs. We are not happy that foreigners come to South Africa and accept meagre wages while in South Africa we agreed the minimum wage should be R3 500."When asked about Ndebele people the man said, "The people who went with Mzilikazi are our brothers we want to sit down with them and talk to them on how they can come back. The others we do not know them."He added that foreigners were smuggling drugs to South Africa to sell to the children of that country instead of bringing their children to partake of the drugs.Meanwhile the Zambian High Commission in South Africa has warned its truck drivers from travelling to the said country till security is guaranteed.