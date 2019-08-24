Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The American Media has reported that the American government is increasingly getting disappointed with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government amidst the growing crackdown on opposition members and human rights abuses by the administration in Harare.Quoting an unnamed official on Monday Reuters said, "The disappointment just keeps getting worse and worse, unfortunately. The government seems to be getting even more violent in their response to any form of opposition."The official is reported to have said Donald Trump's government had made clear to Harare what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.Zimbabwe witnessed a brutal crackdown on citizens in Harare last week after the police banned a scheduled demonstration by the opposition MDC.Zimbabwe is under sanctions that are increased every year by Washington.