Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 secs ago | Views
The American Media has reported that the American government is increasingly getting disappointed with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government amidst the growing crackdown on opposition members and human rights abuses by the administration in Harare.

Quoting an unnamed official on Monday Reuters said, "The disappointment just keeps getting worse and worse, unfortunately. The government seems to be getting even more violent in their response to any form of opposition."

The official is reported to have said Donald Trump's government had made clear to Harare what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.

Zimbabwe witnessed a brutal crackdown on citizens in Harare last week after the police banned a scheduled demonstration by the opposition MDC.

Zimbabwe is under sanctions that are increased every year by Washington.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 3452 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

4 hrs ago | 1845 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2175 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

4 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

4 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

4 hrs ago | 1448 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

4 hrs ago | 962 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Carnage in Warriors

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

5 hrs ago | 478 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

5 hrs ago | 254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days