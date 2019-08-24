News / National
Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM
38 secs ago | Views
Jailed Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni is set to hear his fate on Wednesday afternoon after Justice Mabhikwa adjourned the bail pending appeal hearing to 2:15 PM.
Ndiweni is being represented by professor Welshman Ncube in appealing against both the sentence and the conviction.
He was jailed for 18 months.
Prof Ncube told the court that part of the co-accused villagers with Chief Ndiweni included the complainant's son and sister who gave testimony that the complainants wife was assaulting the husband and refusing to go to her home after committing adultery.
Ndiweni and his 23 subjects were accused of destroying the homestead of a villager who was being punished by the village council.
Members of Mthwakazi singing in support of Chief Ndiweni. #Asakhe #chiefndiweni pic.twitter.com/bNwE0vLnKX— Cite (@citezw) August 28, 2019
People of Mthwakazi standing in solidarity with the Chief outside High Court #Asakhe #chiefndiweni pic.twitter.com/9CpRddqyEO— Cite (@citezw) August 28, 2019
Source - Byo24News