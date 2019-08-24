Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

News / National

by ZimLive

American funnyman and TV host Steve Harvey was in Victoria Falls last week – the latest A-lister to enjoy Zimbabwe's premier tourist resort.Harvey posted a short video of a rainbow straddling the Victoria Falls with the words "Victoria Falls Zimbabwe", accompanied by an emoji of two hands placed firmly together, meaning "thank you" in most cultures.In other pictures of his vacation, the comedian appears with his wife Marjorie watching a bush sunset on the Okavango Delta. The picture was accompanied by a Botswana flag, suggesting Harvey also visited Zimbabwe's western neighbour.Michael Jackson and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among celebrity royalty that has visited the Victoria Falls, on the border with Zambia.In 2006, CNN listed Zimbabwe as one of the Seven Wonders of the World.