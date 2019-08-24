Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Government of Zimbabwe has congratulated civil servants for accepting the new salaries that have been pegged at an equivalent of USD$100 for the lowest paid worker.Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said, "Well done to the civil servants for accepting the government salary offer."Mutodi further assured the workers that, "As the economy improves, more benefits and better conditions of service will flow. Many thanx to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for approving the new civil service salaries."The decision to accept the government offer followed a meeting between the civil servants' umbrella representative body, the Apex Council, and government representatives led by Secretary for Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Simon Masanga at a National Joint Negotiating Council meeting on Tuesday.Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander said that a cost of living adjustment of the total package would be implemented from beginning of August.Alexander said they had provisionally agreed to the offer while they continued with negotiations."It must be reiterated that this is a provisional agreement meant first and foremost to allow the government to cushion its impoverished civil servants." she said.