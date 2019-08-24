Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has congratulated civil servants for accepting the new salaries that have been pegged at an equivalent of USD$100 for the lowest paid worker.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said, "Well done to the civil servants for accepting the government salary offer."

Mutodi further assured the workers that, "As the economy improves, more benefits and better conditions of service will flow. Many thanx to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for approving the new civil service salaries."

The decision to accept the government offer followed a meeting between the civil servants' umbrella representative body, the Apex Council, and government representatives led by Secretary for Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Simon Masanga at a National Joint Negotiating Council meeting on Tuesday.

Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander said that a cost of living adjustment of the total package would be implemented from beginning of August.

Alexander said they had provisionally agreed to the offer while they continued with negotiations.

"It must be reiterated that this is a provisional agreement meant first and foremost to allow the government to cushion its impoverished civil servants." she said.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

1 min ago | 0 Views

It must be compulsory for Zimbabwe MPs to attend all Parliament sessions: No walk out

4 mins ago | 7 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga 'reappears'

20 mins ago | 423 Views

Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

26 mins ago | 23 Views

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

46 mins ago | 1739 Views

Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Brutalised MDC official a 'prostitute'?

3 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

3 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4533 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 8646 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

7 hrs ago | 2890 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3344 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

7 hrs ago | 2343 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

7 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

7 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

7 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

7 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

7 hrs ago | 2095 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

7 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

7 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

7 hrs ago | 692 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

Carnage in Warriors

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

7 hrs ago | 598 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

7 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

8 hrs ago | 796 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

8 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days