PHOTO: Chiwenga 'reappears'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A picture of ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who has been away from public spotlight receiving treatment in China, has emerged amid indications that he is getting better.Former Zanu-PF spin doctor and Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo on Wednesday posted a picture of Chiwenga who is receiving treatment in Beijing, China and captioned it #SightFromBeijing No Comment!In the picture a fresh looking Chiwenga is seated in what appears to be a chair and flanked by an unidentified white man and his wife Mary.Chiwenga's health has been subject to a lot of speculation having travelled to India, South African and lastly in china to receive medical treatment over an undisclosed ailment.Insiders have claimed that Chiwenga was suffering from a liver related illness after he was allegedly poisoned by his opponents within the ruling Zanu-PF.With reports that Chiwenga was on the edge, there has been jostling in Zanu-PF with the name of the party's chairperson Oppah Muchinguri emerging as one of his successors.Muchinguri however, distanced herself from the plot saying there was no vacancy in the presidium, a denial that has come to be taken as an admission within Zanu-PF circles.The government recently said specialist doctors from South Africa, India and China were attending to Chiwenga in a Chinese health facility.