'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 secs ago | Views
War Veterans Secretary General Douglas Mahiya says the recent wave of abductions being witnessed in the country is being staged by white people who are aligned to the opposition MDC.

Mahiya said the abductions are an MDC propaganda and the white people are taking dead people from mortuary and parading them as if they are victims of political violence.

He added that during the war of liberation they used to implement this kind of propaganda where they would take a white person they put him on a fire as if roasting him then the Rhodesian government will begin to say the guerrillas are feeding on the flesh of white Rhodesians.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

