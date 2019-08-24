'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ABDUCTIONS are unfounded: Watch & hear what the war veterans secretary general Douglas Mahiya says on the abduction reports. It's being done by the white people who are members of the @mdczimbabwe@PedzisaiRuhanya @usembassyharare @advocatemahere pic.twitter.com/ipksL3WoCx — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 28, 2019

War Veterans Secretary General Douglas Mahiya says the recent wave of abductions being witnessed in the country is being staged by white people who are aligned to the opposition MDC.Mahiya said the abductions are an MDC propaganda and the white people are taking dead people from mortuary and parading them as if they are victims of political violence.He added that during the war of liberation they used to implement this kind of propaganda where they would take a white person they put him on a fire as if roasting him then the Rhodesian government will begin to say the guerrillas are feeding on the flesh of white Rhodesians.Watch the video below: