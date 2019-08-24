Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Five Mthwakazi activists arrested at Chief Ndiweni hearing

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested members of MRP for demonstrating outside the Bulawayo High Court.

Various online reports said at the time of writing the activists were locked at the Central Police Station at the CID Law and order section at Central Police Station.

The said arrested activists are Partone Xaba, Ndabazelizwe Ncube ,Ackim Ndebele, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Prince Mazilankatha Ncube.

No charge has been filed as yet.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days