Man killed in fight for girlfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26 year old man from Jalukange area some 135 km west of Beitbridge town has been arrested for fatally stabbing a fellow villager in a fight over a woman.Justice Ndlovu who resides under chief Stauze area was not asked to plead to a charge of murder when he initially appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi today.He was remanded in custody to 10 September in the interim.More to follow....