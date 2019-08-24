Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man killed in fight for girlfriend

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 26 year old man from Jalukange area some 135 km west of Beitbridge town has been arrested for fatally stabbing a fellow villager in a fight over a woman.

Justice Ndlovu who resides under chief Stauze area was not asked to plead to a charge of murder when he initially appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi today.

He was remanded in custody to 10 September in the interim.

More to follow....

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nakamba in Marvelous Villa debut

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa says rule of law applies to all

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Khupe-Auxillia Mnangagwa fight fake news

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Introducing a new currency was Zimbabwe's only viable option

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Five Mthwakazi activists arrested at Chief Ndiweni hearing

4 hrs ago | 2278 Views

'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

5 hrs ago | 2216 Views

It must be compulsory for Zimbabwe MPs to attend all Parliament sessions: No walk out

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga 'reappears'

5 hrs ago | 8045 Views

Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

6 hrs ago | 8153 Views

Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

6 hrs ago | 4770 Views

Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

7 hrs ago | 6539 Views

Brutalised MDC official a 'prostitute'?

7 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM

7 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

8 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 5927 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 17387 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

12 hrs ago | 3275 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3733 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

12 hrs ago | 2578 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

12 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

12 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

12 hrs ago | 581 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

12 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

12 hrs ago | 2408 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

12 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

12 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

Carnage in Warriors

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

12 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

12 hrs ago | 1015 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

12 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days