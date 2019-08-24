News / National
Man killed in fight for girlfriend
1 hr ago | Views
A 26 year old man from Jalukange area some 135 km west of Beitbridge town has been arrested for fatally stabbing a fellow villager in a fight over a woman.
Justice Ndlovu who resides under chief Stauze area was not asked to plead to a charge of murder when he initially appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi today.
He was remanded in custody to 10 September in the interim.
More to follow....
Justice Ndlovu who resides under chief Stauze area was not asked to plead to a charge of murder when he initially appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi today.
More to follow....
Source - chronicle