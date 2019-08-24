Nakamba in Marvelous Villa debut

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was in outstanding form when he made his long-awaited debut for English Premier League side Aston Villa as the Claret and Blue ran out 6-1 victors in the first round of the Carabao Cup encounter against lower division side Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road Stadium this Tuesday.Nakamba, an £11 million signing from Belgian side Club Brugge, who did not feature in the Claret and Blue’s opening three Premier League games, played the full 90 minutes on his debut.The 25-year-old Warriors midfield maestro partnered Henri Lansbury and Conor Hourihane in a three men midfield as Villa coach Dean Smith shuffled his pack.The Hwange-born player gave Villa fans something to remember, the highlight of which was a naughty nutmeg, showing off how comfortable he is in possession.Some of the Aston Villa fans could not hide their joy after what they had witnessed and took to twitter to praise Nakamba’s solid performance on his winning debut.However, Nakamba is one of the notable absentees on the Warriors squad named for the 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia in Djibouti on the 5th of September before the return leg set for September 8 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.