Zanu-PF shifts annual conference's venue

Mandedza High School is set to host the 18th annual Zanu-PF National People's Conference, after the party's national leadership expressed reservations over the host province's preferred venue.Following a visit by the Zanu-PF leadership led by National Chairman,Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to Murape Secondary School to assess whether it was suitable to host the conference, it was agreed that it did not meet the expected standards which resulted in the team settling for Mandedza High School."I think we have to settle for Mandedza as it has more space and facilities. Murape, although it was the province's choice, did not meet the expected standards," saidMuchinguri.The Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership led by Politburo member, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi agreed with the position taken by the national leadership, adding that preparations at the new venue have already started."As Mashonaland East, lets now unite to ensure the conference becomes a success," said Dr Sekeramayi.The annual Zanu-PF National People's Conference will be held from the 10th to the 15th of December at Mandedza High School, Mashonaland East Province.