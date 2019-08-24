Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Funeral company' given government tender for fertilizer speaks out

by Mandla Ndlovu
33 secs ago | Views
A controversial company called FSG which was reportedly paid USD$400 million by the government to supply fertilizer for Command Agriculture has opened up on the deal.

FSG issued a statement on Wednesday after a high ranking official from the Ministry of Finance revealed that the company was a funeral service company that has branched off to supply fertilizer.

"We do not have ties or affiliation to Funeral Services Group Zimbabwe known as FSG." THE Company said in a statement. "FSG has never been contracted by Command Agriculture nor have we ever received funds from them. We have however been contracted by a private company from time to time and supplied them with fertilizer that was in turn delivered to Command Agriculture.

"Any funds that we have received from these government programs have been in RTGS and Government Treasury Bills."

Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo is on record saying Command Agriculture is a project that was used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies to steal money via Treasury Bills.

Lawyer Alex Magaisa says FSG has incriminated themselves by issuing the statement. Read his full Twitter thread below:

In trying to exonerate itself FSG says it has never been contracted by Command Agriculture. Then it makes a classic confession & avoidance: we were contracted by "a private company" to which we supplied fertiliser which was then supplied to Command Agriculture

There's a confession by FSG that it supplied fertiliser to Command Agriculture albeit through a third party "private company" but it clumsily avoids naming this middleman which received the product en route to Command Agriculture

If FSG really wanted to lift the fog it would have named this middleman "private company". By not naming the middleman they have raised more suspicions over the deal. Who owns the private company? Did it go to tender for the Command Agriculture deal? How much was it paid?

Parliament and ZACC must summon FSG to at least name the middleman & then summon that middleman to answer a few questions. Even if FSG were correct it doesn't clear the possibility that the middleman was paid more money and only a fraction of it was paid to FSG

Parliament  and ZACC must obtain all documentary evidence pertaining to the deals between the middleman "private company" & Command Agriculture & between the middleman "private company" and FSG.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF shifts annual conference's venue

10 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Nakamba in Marvelous Villa debut

11 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Mnangagwa says rule of law applies to all

12 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Man killed in fight for girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Khupe-Auxillia Mnangagwa fight fake news

12 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Introducing a new currency was Zimbabwe's only viable option

12 hrs ago | 4493 Views

Five Mthwakazi activists arrested at Chief Ndiweni hearing

15 hrs ago | 4163 Views

'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

15 hrs ago | 3179 Views

It must be compulsory for Zimbabwe MPs to attend all Parliament sessions: No walk out

15 hrs ago | 692 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga 'reappears'

16 hrs ago | 13103 Views

Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

16 hrs ago | 10487 Views

Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

17 hrs ago | 6155 Views

Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 11653 Views

Brutalised MDC official a 'prostitute'?

18 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM

18 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

18 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 6695 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

21 hrs ago | 559 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 20268 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

22 hrs ago | 3566 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4055 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

22 hrs ago | 2779 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

22 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

22 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

22 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

22 hrs ago | 612 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

22 hrs ago | 3902 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

23 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

23 hrs ago | 2566 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

23 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

23 hrs ago | 219 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

23 hrs ago | 306 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

23 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

23 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

23 hrs ago | 833 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

23 hrs ago | 479 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

23 hrs ago | 628 Views

Carnage in Warriors

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 587 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

23 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

23 hrs ago | 361 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

23 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

23 hrs ago | 197 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

23 hrs ago | 1178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days