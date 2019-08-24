Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Bushiri finally appears in court

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 secs ago | Views
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri will appear at the Specials Crimes Court on Thursday to answer charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

In a statement the church said, "We are deeply moved by  the displays of immense support and compassion from all over SA as a country, SADC region and, indeed, the whole world. We appreciate the kinds words of encouragement, the prayers and warm thoughts."

Find the full statement below:




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Funeral company' given government tender for fertilizer speaks out

31 mins ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF shifts annual conference's venue

11 hrs ago | 2926 Views

Nakamba in Marvelous Villa debut

11 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Mnangagwa says rule of law applies to all

12 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Man killed in fight for girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Khupe-Auxillia Mnangagwa fight fake news

12 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Introducing a new currency was Zimbabwe's only viable option

13 hrs ago | 4820 Views

Five Mthwakazi activists arrested at Chief Ndiweni hearing

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

16 hrs ago | 3258 Views

It must be compulsory for Zimbabwe MPs to attend all Parliament sessions: No walk out

16 hrs ago | 707 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga 'reappears'

16 hrs ago | 13519 Views

Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

16 hrs ago | 254 Views

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

17 hrs ago | 10676 Views

Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

17 hrs ago | 6299 Views

Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 11745 Views

Brutalised MDC official a 'prostitute'?

18 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM

18 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

19 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 6756 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

21 hrs ago | 565 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 20449 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

23 hrs ago | 3595 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4086 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

23 hrs ago | 2797 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

23 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

23 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

23 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

23 hrs ago | 620 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

23 hrs ago | 3923 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

23 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

23 hrs ago | 2576 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

23 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

23 hrs ago | 222 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

23 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

23 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

23 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

23 hrs ago | 834 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

23 hrs ago | 635 Views

Carnage in Warriors

23 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 591 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

23 hrs ago | 759 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

23 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

23 hrs ago | 362 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

23 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

23 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days