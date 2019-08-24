Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Genius Kadungure's lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange yesterday gave notice in court that he will apply for the removal of his client from remand if the prosecution fails to furnish them with State papers and a trial date on their next appearance.

This was after the State led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa had applied for a postponement of the matter to September 4.

Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa ruled in favour of the State and the matter was deferred to September 4.

Kadungure is facing charges of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

Allegations against Kadungure are that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940. Kadungure is also being accused of evading tax, with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949.

Meanwhile, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) chief executive Mr Nyasha Chizu, who is a witness in the case involving National Social Security Authority (NSSA) general manager Elizabeth Chitiga, yesterday told the court that any projects above $500 000 were supposed to go through the tender process and approved by the State Procurement Board (SPB).

Chitiga is facing abuse of office charges involving $31 million. He said NSSA had acted unlawfully by approving projects above the limit without SPB approval.

Chitiga's lawyer Mr Samkange asked for a postponement of the matter to today, saying he needed time to fully take instructions from his client in order to respond to what Chizu had alleged. Harare Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande deferred the matter to today for trial continuation.

Source - the herald

