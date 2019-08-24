Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
WAR Veterans say they were prepared to return to the bush to defend the Zanu-PF led government against the West that they accuse of siding with the country's opposition to effect illegal regime change in Zimbabwe.

At a press briefing following their Wednesday executive meeting in Harare Wednesday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said the country's liberators will not sit idle while the European Union tries to destabilise the Zanu-PF led government.

Mahiya said power in Zimbabwe will never be negotiated.

"In other words, we will defend the power that we got," he said.

"The world must know that we are a force that has fought imperialism and we have sometime gone through political lessons on how to defeat colonialism.

"Today we hear that the European Union is trying to cement their relations with those that want to fight against the State of Zimbabwe."

Mahiya said as war veterans, they were much aware the EU was supporting rivals of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"We know EU is supporting the opposition; it is because they (EU) know they (MDC) are fighting against us.

"We are prepared to take it up because it is a struggle. We never wanted war and nobody wants war but when war comes, you have no option but to accept it?

"We are aware the local representatives of imperialism is the opposition parties that have refused to come on the negotiation table to contribute towards economic development and we know that they are proxies' of capitalism and imperialisms."

Mahiya also appealed to citizens to assist President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom they said was working hard to restore the country's economy whose decline they blame on former President Robert Mugabe's administration.

"What we have achieved when we stopped the G40 which was to unite Zimbabwe but things did not go according to plan when we removed Mugabe," he said.

"The white men hijacked the revolution and recruited other new members to remove the new administration led by Mnangagwa.

"But I want to reiterate that the government is trying to resuscitate the economy which was destroyed by Mugabe.

"Mnangagwa cannot do that on his own. Zimbabweans must come on board to assist the President achieve this and this will remove antagonism among the people of Zimbabwe and further reduce contradictions among the people."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

42 mins ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

42 mins ago | 251 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

50 mins ago | 305 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

52 mins ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

53 mins ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

54 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

55 mins ago | 100 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

55 mins ago | 317 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

56 mins ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

56 mins ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

57 mins ago | 91 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

57 mins ago | 209 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

58 mins ago | 225 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

58 mins ago | 113 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

59 mins ago | 141 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

59 mins ago | 20 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

60 mins ago | 84 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 68 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 121 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 50 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Dembare survive late scare

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

1 hr ago | 396 Views

Harare council misses targets

1 hr ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days