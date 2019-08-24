Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare survive late scare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Herentals 2 3 Dynamos
EVANS Katema and Godknows Murwira had an assist and a goal each as Dynamos scored the fastest Premiership goal this season and remained in contention in the championship race.

The Gamour Boys turned on one of their best performances this season but were then forced to dig deep to survive a late scare in this pulsating Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie.

DeMbare last scored three goals in a league match in November 2017 against Bantu Rovers at Luveve but were good value for their goals yesterday.

Twenty-three seconds into the match, Murwira thrust the Glamour Boys ahead and their hosts never recovered from that pedestrian start.

Then Katema and Nigel Katawa weighed in with the other goals for Tonderai Ndiraya's men while Brighton Majarira and Simbarashe Gondo replied for Herentals to force a nail-biting finish. The Harare giants are now effectively back into the championship race after taking their tally to 32 points, five behind leaders CAPS United.

It took DeMbare only 23 seconds and four touches to take the lead. A precise cross-field drive pass by Young Warriors wing-back Emmanuel Jalai picked Tinotenda Muringai on the left flank whose curling effort was chested down by Katema for Murwira to complete the task.

The goal helped Dynamos settle and they bullied their nervy opponents in all aspects of the game in a one-sided first half.

Herentals, whose coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva made a shocking move by playing one of his worst performing strikers this season, Prince Chama at right back, never looked like a team worth playing in the top-flight in that first stanza.

In the middle of that dominance in the first stanza, Katema turned from supplier to finisher as he easily scored from close range after a lame clearance by stand-in captain Blessing Maunganidze 20 minutes into the game.

Sensing danger, Mutiwekuziva pulled out Chama for the more effective Gibson Chinobva and Herentals started matching their opponents. But, they once again slept on duty in the initial stages of the second half, allowing Dynamos to once again score, this time Katawa coolly tapping in from a perfect Murwira corner kick.

Ndiraya's charges looked to be cruising to a comfortable win but once Brighton Majarira pulled one back, with three minutes to play, Dynamos looked very vulnerable at the back.

Not long after conceding what appeared to be nothing but just a consolation, they gave away a penalty after referee Norman Matemera adjudged that substitute Archmore Majarira had been blocked inside the penalty box.

The decision sparked protests from DeMbare players as they argued Majarira had actually handled the ball before going down. Up-stepped goalkeeper Gondo to reduce the deficit. With Herentals throwing everyone forward and the fourth official having indicated four minutes of added time, Matemera blew with only ninety seconds of the extra minutes.

"I thought it was a nervy finish. I'm not sure about the penalty but I don't think, from where I was seated, that it was a penalty,'' said Ndiraya.

"It put us under a lot of pressure but apart from that we started off very well in the first half. "But after scoring I could see that the mentality was not right. We were a bit casual, I was not very happy.''

Mutiwekuziva said it was a bad day in the office.

"A very bad day in the office for us. It didn't go well for us today, conceding a goal in twenty-three seconds is the worst thing I have seen. "It put a lot of questions on our mental preparation for the game but the spirit we showed towards the end was encouraging. "Tough luck to the boys, we will regroup and try to do better in our next assignments," he said.

Teams

Herentals: S. Gondo, B. Maunganidze, C. Mavhurume, B. Majarira, W. Chimbetu, J. Mutudza (T.Chitukutuku 72nd min) , I. Benza, R. Hachiro, P. Chama, P. Chota, T. Benza (A. Majarira 72nd min) . P. Chama (G. Chinobva 36th min)

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringai, G. Mukambi, M. Mawadza (E. Mhungu 66th min) , T. Chisi, N. Katawa, G. Murwira (S. Mupamaonde 74th min) , A. Gutu, E. Katema, S. Nhivi (J. Selemani 40th min)

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

42 mins ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

42 mins ago | 251 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

50 mins ago | 305 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

52 mins ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

53 mins ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

54 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

55 mins ago | 100 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

55 mins ago | 317 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

56 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

56 mins ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

57 mins ago | 91 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

57 mins ago | 209 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

58 mins ago | 225 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

58 mins ago | 113 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

59 mins ago | 141 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

59 mins ago | 20 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

60 mins ago | 84 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 68 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 121 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 50 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

1 hr ago | 96 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

1 hr ago | 396 Views

Harare council misses targets

1 hr ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days