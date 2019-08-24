Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said that the recent arrest of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was not politically-motivated and the independent body does not take instructions from anywhere to pounce on suspected law-breakers.ZACC spokesperson Mr John Makamure said his organisation did not act on the directive of anyone but merely exercised its constitutional duty and obligation to fight crime whenever it reared its ugly head.Mr Makamure was responding to some media reports that sought to cast aspersions that the arrest of VP Mphoko was politically motivated."We look at the story as an attempt by certain sections of the media to divert public attention from a serious case of abuse of office by the former Vice President. This is not a new case, it is a case that happened in 2016 or thereabout, so what ZACC simply did was to finalise that matter. The previous commission was unable to finalise it probably because of their own ineptitude. But the new ZACC simply took over that matter and we are finalising it, so there has been no attempt by anyone to direct us to deal with the matter in a certain way. The matter is now before the courts which the previous commission was unable to do," said Mr Makamure."ZACC is guided by the Constitution, which is very clear that there should be no interference by anyone and we have not come across that interference. On the contrary, the highest political office has been very supportive as evidenced by His Excellency President Mnangagwa being the Guest of Honour at our national Anti-Corruption Awareness launch, a joint programme between us and the National Prosecuting Authority. Also Government recently gave ZACC additional funding through supplementary budget, funding which we believe will enable us to carry our operations. We are grateful of the additional funding we got. This is what the Government should be seen to be doing because the Constitution requires that independent Commissions be adequately funded."He said Zacc will arrest anyone who upon reasonable grounds was suspected to have committed corruption or abused his or her office."The former VP's case must send a strong signal that ZACC will pounce at anyone who abuse his or her social status to interfere with judicial processes. So Zacc, without fear or favour will pounce at anyone who interfere with judicial processes, that is a serious case of abuse of office. Let me say that the fight against corruption is a fight that requires everyone's participation including the media. The media is a strong ally in this fight," he said.