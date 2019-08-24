Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Foreign missions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should stop interfering in Zimbabwe's internal political processes, but confine themselves to their line of duty, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said.The call comes after the European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA) released statements in support of MDC-Alliance's illegal demonstrations."Zanu-PF would like to remind foreign missions and NGOs against dabbling in the internal political processes of Zimbabwe, but confine themselves to their terms of reference which are clearly spelt out in international protocols."The revolutionary party to this end notes with great exception condescending statements by certain quarters of the diplomatic community chastising Government and the police over their handling of the illegal MDC-A demonstrations."Zanu-PF would like to remind these foreign missions that it fought for the removal of colonial, racist, undemocratic system therefore it cannot be lectured on issues of Democracy and Human Rights. Surprisingly some of the missions that now want to be seen as doyens of democracy and paragons of virtue, fought in the corner of our erstwhile oppressors during the liberation struggle," said Khaya Moyo.In addition, he said foreign missions should not take the re-engagement efforts made by the new dispensation as a weakness and opportunity to cause divisions in the country."While the Zanu-PF party and its Government remain committed to re-engagement efforts espoused by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, this should not be mistaken for weakness and opportunity by some foreign missions to cause divisions," he said.Khaya Moyo said the party commends the security apparatus for their unwavering dedication to ensuring peace and tranquillity prevail in the country and praised the generality of Zimbabweans who have continued to ignore efforts by MDC-Alliance and their handlers to incite them to engage in violent demonstrations.He said that Zanu-PF notes with great concern renewed attempts by the beleaguered opposition MDC-Alliance party to roll out a series of demonstrations in the country, including small towns and growth points in its violent quest to overthrow the legitimate Government led by President Mnangagwa.Khaya Moyo said the intended rolling out of these demonstrations comes at a time when preparations for the 2019-2020 summer cropping season are now in full swing."The demonstrations are therefore timed to derail determined and spirited efforts by Government to resuscitate agricultural production through various programmes," he said.