Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Foreign missions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should stop interfering in Zimbabwe's internal political processes, but confine themselves to their line of duty, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

The call comes after the European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA) released statements in support of MDC-Alliance's illegal demonstrations.

"Zanu-PF would like to remind foreign missions and NGOs against dabbling in the internal political processes of Zimbabwe, but confine themselves to their terms of reference which are clearly spelt out in international protocols.

"The revolutionary party to this end notes with great exception condescending statements by certain quarters of the diplomatic community chastising Government and the police over their handling of the illegal MDC-A demonstrations.

"Zanu-PF would like to remind these foreign missions that it fought for the removal of colonial, racist, undemocratic system therefore it cannot be lectured on issues of Democracy and Human Rights. Surprisingly some of the missions that now want to be seen as doyens of democracy and paragons of virtue, fought in the corner of our erstwhile oppressors during the liberation struggle," said Khaya Moyo.

In addition, he said foreign missions should not take the re-engagement efforts made by the new dispensation as a weakness and opportunity to cause divisions in the country.

"While the Zanu-PF party and its Government remain committed to re-engagement efforts espoused by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, this should not be mistaken for weakness and opportunity by some foreign missions to cause divisions," he said.

Khaya Moyo said the party commends the security apparatus for their unwavering dedication to ensuring peace and tranquillity prevail in the country and praised the generality of Zimbabweans who have continued to ignore efforts by MDC-Alliance and their handlers to incite them to engage in violent demonstrations.

He said that Zanu-PF notes with great concern renewed attempts by the beleaguered opposition MDC-Alliance party to roll out a series of demonstrations in the country, including small towns and growth points in its violent quest to overthrow the legitimate Government led by President Mnangagwa.

Khaya Moyo said the intended rolling out of these demonstrations comes at a time when preparations for the 2019-2020 summer cropping season are now in full swing.

"The demonstrations are therefore timed to derail determined and spirited efforts by Government to resuscitate agricultural production through various programmes," he said.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

43 mins ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

43 mins ago | 263 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

51 mins ago | 316 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

54 mins ago | 409 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

54 mins ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

55 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

56 mins ago | 100 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

56 mins ago | 328 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

57 mins ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

57 mins ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

58 mins ago | 93 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

59 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

59 mins ago | 235 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

60 mins ago | 120 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 69 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 126 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 52 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Dembare survive late scare

1 hr ago | 127 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Harare council misses targets

1 hr ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days