Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 42-year-old man committed suicide in Kariba on Tuesday afternoon after he had assaulted his wife following a misunderstanding at their home.

The man, whose name was still being withheld yesterday, thought that he had killed his wife following the assault, yet she had only lost consciousness.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the man's body was later recovered on the shores of Lake Kariba.

"On August 27, 2019 at around 12pm, a 42-year-old male adult in Kariba had a misunderstanding with his spouse at their residence," he said.

"The male adult struck his wife with an unknown object and she lost consciousness.

"The man fled from the scene and his body was later found on the shores of Lake Kariba. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and later discharged. We reiterate that members of the public should not resort to violence when embroiled in domestic disputes."

This incident comes after the Zimbabwe Republic Police recently expressed concern over an increase in domestic violence cases, which have resulted in deaths and injuries. Police urged members of the public to seek counselling services to resolve their differences.  

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case in which a man was hit and killed by an unknown motorist on Sunday at around 2000hrs at the 80-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road.

"Anyone with information pertaining to this hit and run accident may report to their nearest police station, or call national complaints desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197 ," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

43 mins ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

43 mins ago | 263 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

51 mins ago | 316 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

53 mins ago | 408 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

54 mins ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

55 mins ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

56 mins ago | 100 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

56 mins ago | 328 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

57 mins ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

57 mins ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

58 mins ago | 93 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

58 mins ago | 214 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

59 mins ago | 235 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

60 mins ago | 120 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 69 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 126 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 44 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 52 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Dembare survive late scare

1 hr ago | 127 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Harare council misses targets

1 hr ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days