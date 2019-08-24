Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE move to peg fuel price according to delivery distance from Harare has sparked outcry among consumers and business leaders who feel the move will disadvantage communities that are far from Harare.

On Monday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) announced an increase in the price of fuel, with cities having different prices ranging from $10,01 to $10,56 for petrol and $10,32 to $10,86 for diesel.  

According to the price list released by the authority, motorists in Matabeleland are now buying fuel at higher prices compared to what their counterparts in other provinces are paying. The increase comes a week after the authority reviewed fuel prices to $9,36 for diesel up from $9,27 while petrol went up to $9,12 from $9,09.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president for Matabeleland Chamber, Mr Shepherd Chawira, said they would soon engage authorities to express their displeasure over the pricing of fuel. He said fuel price disparities would affect prices of products produced in the region which logically would be more expensive compared to those produced say in Harare.

"It's an issue that we are seized with as industry in Bulawayo because what we are saying is that the fuel price disparities will render all goods and services produced in Bulawayo uncompetitive and this also undermines efforts being made to revive the city's industries," he said.  

In Victoria Falls for instance, petrol is now Z$10,80 per litre while diesel is Z$10,88. Motorists in the resort town said they were concerned as this will force many of them to park their vehicles amid fears public transport operators will also hike fares.

"Fuel is now very expensive. Transporters have started adjusting their fares with a one way trip now going for Z$6. We know we are far away from the fuel source but we cannot be punished for that. We are earning the same salaries that workers in other cities and towns are being paid hence we should pay the same prices for fuel," said a taxi driver, Mr Ignatius Muleya.

He said they were already feeling the negative impact of the price disparities as commuters were now walking to town after they adjusted fares inline with the new fuel prices.

Commenting on the same, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union secretary general, Mr Japhet Moyo, said employers including Government should constantly increase salaries to cushion workers against such shocks as fuel price increases.  

Many Zimbabweans took to social media platforms to express reservations over the decision to have different fuel prices for cities and towns and implored Government to reverse it.

Contacted for comment Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi defended the decision saying the model was in line with international trends.  

"If there was a pipeline from Botswana to Bulawayo naturally fuel was going to be cheaper in Bulawayo compared to areas far way such as say Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central province," he said.  Minister Chasi said such pricing was being implemented in other countries.

"In South Africa forexample, areas that are close to the coast where the fuel is warehoused, pay less compared to what motorists say in Musina and other areas pay. The same thing happens in Malawi but in Tanzania it's different because the Government subsidises fuel so that the price is uniform throughout the country," said Minister Chasi.

He, however, said it was important for the nation to come up with measures that will make fuel accessible across the country at a reasonable prices. Minister Chasi said his ministry was therefore analysing several proposals to ensure fuel is provided at affordable prices across the country.  

Association for Business in Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Victor Nyoni, backed the minister's stance saying fuel price disparities were justified taking into account business fundamentals.

"We understand that there are transportation costs that will obviously cause variation in terms of the price of fuel and we all know that fuel has to be moved from Harare to various places," he said.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

56 mins ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

56 mins ago | 404 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 446 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 572 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 446 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 441 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 120 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 310 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 76 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 142 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 51 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 57 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days