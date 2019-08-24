Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO City Council last week failed to pay its workers their August salaries and this was confirmed yesterday by the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni.  

Clr Mguni blamed the council's financial woes on the failure by residents and companies to pay their bills.

"We are failing to function as a result of non-payment of bills. Our coffers are dry and as such we failed to pay this month's salaries which were due last week," said Clr Mguni.

He said council was also failing to pay contractors and suppliers on time and some of them were suing the local authority.

The Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said August salaries were supposed to be paid on August 21 but council failed to raise enough money. He, however, said council managed to pay July salaries on time.  

"Normally salaries are paid on the 21st of the month but up to now we are yet to pay the August salaries.

The workers are now burdened with reporting for work given the increased transport costs," said Mr Dube.

He said council hoped to have raised enough money to pay junior workers by the end of next week.

"Fuel is now very expensive yet we need a lot of it for our Fire and Ambulance Services, refuse collection, attendance to faults and many other services. We therefore urge residents and companies to pay their bills to enable council to meet its obligation to provide services as well as pay its workers," said Mr Dube.


