Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
HAVING recorded their worst start to a season in over four decades, Highlanders troop into Gibbo Stadium this afternoon hoping to halt their 13 game winless streak on the road.

They face off against a highly motivated Triangle United, who themselves have gone for 13 games in all competitions without a loss; keeping clean sheets in their last four matches.

Highlanders' last win on the road was on July 22, 2018, when they ironically beat Triangle United 1-0. Since then, it has been draws and losses for the black and white striped army, whose season kicked off with a damaging labour unrest followed by boardroom wars in the first half of the season which led to the suspension and eventual sacking of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general, Israel Moyo.

That Highlanders are a giant in serious trouble is in no doubt, and the sooner they face up to this reality and try to remedy the situation, the better for this great institution.

Failure to record a win in the first seven league games in almost 40 years is an embarrassment, and failure to register an away win in 13 outings for a team with such a great history is unacceptable, also factoring in that Highlanders were the only team that hadn't scored two digit figures in goals scored after 15 games, in a league that has four teams that came from Division One.  

It's an indication that perhaps all is not well, administratively, technically or both.

The players are there and that is why national team coaches found it prudent to pick goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube.

Of the seven players in the various age group national sides, two are captains, Mbeba for the Under-20s and Dube for the Under-23 side, while Sibanda deputises Partson Jaure in the Chan squad.

All three key members of the technical staff, Mandla Mpofu, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Tembo Chuma are also national team coaches, but things just don't seem to work out at club level.

While it is mathematically possible for Highlanders to win the league, as is Mpofu's dream, reality points to a frightening reality of a desperate fight to avoid relegation.

So this afternoon, Bosso are clear underdogs who must rise and defy the odds.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

58 mins ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

59 mins ago | 430 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 463 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 609 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 466 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 124 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 325 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 125 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 145 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 52 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 59 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days