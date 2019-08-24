Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 41-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane taxi driver on Monday committed suicide by drinking poison in protest after his cab had been clamped by municipal police in the town's central business district.

Tasaranago Chinyoka reportedly bought a pesticide which he consumed at the house of the municipal cop who clamped his car.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

"Police in Zvishavane are investigating a case of sudden death in which one Tasaranago Vengai Chinyoka, who accused a council official, Mufandaedza Mbizvo, of clamping his car and reporting him to the police, with deceased said to have later visited Mbizvo's house," she said.

"While at Mbizvo's house, Chinyoka, who was holding a bottle of Dimethoate pesticide, threatened to kill himself. He then went on to sprinkle the pesticide on food he grabbed at Mbizvo's house before consuming it."

Mukwende said Mbizvo called an ambulance which ferried Nyoka to Zvishavane District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. She said a post-mortem conducted has since shown that the death was due to poisoning. Mukwende appealed to members of the public to find amicable ways to resolve disputes.

"People must respect the sanctity of life and in cases of disputes, they must always seek amicable ways of resolving them," she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

58 mins ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

59 mins ago | 425 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 460 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 601 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 465 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 124 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 325 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 77 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 145 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 52 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 59 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days