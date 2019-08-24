Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CREDIT from micro-finance institutions in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 26,4% to $316,3 million from the previous quarter's $250,1 million due to an increase in productive loans.

A Zimbabwe Association of Micro-Finance Institutions (Zamfi) performance report for the first-half of the year released yesterday indicated that the agricultural sector was the major recipient.

"The credit-only micro-finance sector total loan book significantly increased from $250,1 million as at March 31, 2019 to $316,3 million as at June 30, 2019, constituting an increase of $66,2 million (26,4%). The previous quarterly increase (January to March period) was $18,5 million, indicating that the sector is increasing its lending," read part of the report.

"As indicated below, the sector that received most of the funds from MFIs is agriculture [35%] and the productive sector (29%), representing a total of 64% of the loan book. This is a significant shift of the micro-finance business away from the traditional consumption loans, generally regarded as less productive and inflationary.

"The support of the productive sectors of the economy by the MFIs resonates very well with current government efforts to increase the production of goods and services."

While there was improvement in the quarter-to-quarter lending, Zamfi reported that the total for non-performing loans (value of loans in arrears by more than 30 days) was $46,05 million.

"This constitutes 14,58% of the total loan portfolio and as such, represents a deterioration of the quality of the loan portfolio compared with 11.01% reported in March 2019. The international benchmark of PAR ratio is 5%," read part of the report.

"The main reason for the high delinquency level is the adverse external macro-economic environment characterised by high inflation and a sudden deterioration in income levels of the majority of clients for the MFIs. Major policy changes such as introduction of the new currency (Zimdollar), interbank market for foreign currency trading and a slow adjustment of workers' salaries by many employers has left many clients highly exposed to over-indebtedness."

In that regard, Zamfi called for a "significant" increase of wages and salaries in both the public and private sectors to improve on loan repayments.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 489 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 647 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 496 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 130 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 345 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 79 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 154 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 53 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

1 hr ago | 59 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days