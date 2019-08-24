Journalist robbed at gunpoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMPAPERS' Mutare-based journalist Abel Zhakata was reportedly robbed of US$2 000 cash, an undisclosed amount of bond notes and cellphones at gunpoint at his Dangamvura home on Wednesday night.The daring robbers drove away with Zhakata's Toyota Quantum that was later found dumped at a roadside along Feruka Road in the Natvest industrial area.Zhakata, a journalist with Manica Post, confirmed the robbery to NewsDay."The robbers pounced at my home at round 2am. They forced their way into my house armed with two pistols. They took 10 mobile phones, US$2 000 and some bond notes.""I have managed to recover some phones, but they are smashed," he said.Detectives in Mutare also confirmed the robbery saying were investigating the case.Cases of armed robberies are on the increase in Mutare. Recently, lawyer Arshel Mutungura lost US$3 000 cash to robbers following a similar raid at his home.