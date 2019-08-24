Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A CLOSED Circuit Television (CCTV) footage sold out three Harare robbers who had gone on a robbing spree in Hwange and Victoria Falls after they were captured stealing from employees at Glow Petroleum Service Station in Hwange.

The trio - Kudakwashe Brough (35), Fortune George Matutu (38) and a female accomplice, Joan Nicky Bowman (34) - of 605 Rugare Close Borrowdale and Jesmond in Hatfield in Harare, respectively, were convicted by Hwange magistrate Gift Dube.

Brough pleaded guilty to the charge since he was captured red-handed on the CCTV video stealing at the service station.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, of which six months were conditionally suspended for five years.

His accomplices, Matutu and Bowman pleaded not guilty, arguing that Brough was the one who stole while they sat in the car, but were still convicted.

Matutu was sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which six were conditionally suspended while Bowman was sentenced to 12 months, but had six months of his sentence conditionally suspended for five years.

The court heard that on July 15, at around 10pm, the trio went to the service station in the mining town and parked their vehicle, a Nissan Sunny.

They started observing the fuel attendants on duty and monitoring their movements.

The following day, at around 6am, they came back and observed that the fuel attendants had left their purses in the front office and hatched a plan to steal them.

Brough went to steal the purses and went away unnoticed.

However, his movements were captured on CCTV.

The fuel attendants later discovered that their property had been stolen and studied the video footage and saw what had transpired.

They instituted investigations and discovered that one of the fuel attendants' bank card, Tamary Mhlauli, had been used to buy groceries at a supermarket in Cinderella, a suburb in the same town.

A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Matutu and Bowman. Brough was arrested on arrival from Victoria Falls in a hired vehicle which he had used to carry stolen goods from the resort town.

The total value of stolen property was $6 519,40. Property worth $2,787 was recovered.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

1 hr ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 496 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 655 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 505 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 501 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 132 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 79 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 156 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 53 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Basic commodity prices up

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days