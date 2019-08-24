Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
A MUSICIAN who became popular after composing a song, ED-PFee, congratulating President Emmerson Mnangagwa for winning elections, Kennedy Sanyanga is being accused of rape.

The popular jingle composer, popularly known as Chief Shumba in the music industry, is being accused of raping a house maid who works at a Waterfalls home where he receives spiritual healing.

The 32-year-old was hauled before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who ruled he should seek bail at the High Court.

According to the State, the alleged rape came to light when the complainant's employer went through the maid's diary in which she wrote the incident.

He is denying the allegations.

According to prosecutors, allegations are that on July 30, 2019 at around 1pm, Sanyanga asked the maid to assist him carry his luggage from the house where he was receiving spiritual healing to his house and she agreed.

When they arrived at Sanyanga's flat, the complainant stood outside the door but he invited her inside, an invitation she declined.

It is alleged that Sanyanga begged the girl to enter the apartment as he wanted to give her oranges but she refused.

The court heard that Sanyanga dragged the girl inside the apartment while threatening her with violence.

He allegedly locked the door and put the keys inside his pockets, undressed her and raped her once.

"The accused lifted the complainant and pinned her to the bed while pulling her pant aside before he raped her once without using protection," said the State.

After the rape, it is alleged that Sanyanga warned her against reporting the matter.

The complainant returned home and kept the secret.

However, she logged the rape in her diary and hid it in her bedroom.

The matter came to light when her employer came across the diary and went through it.

Her boss accompanied her to the police station where she reported the matter.

Sanyanga will be back in court on September 10.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

1 hr ago | 532 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 526 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 690 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 529 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 526 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 367 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 81 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 161 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Basic commodity prices up

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days