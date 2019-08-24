Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SHARP divisions have emerged within the civil service following the decision by the Apex Council to accept a paltry 76% pay hike from their employer at a time the workers wanted an over 400% pay hike.

While the civil service's umbrella labour body, the Apex Council, has defended its decision to accept government's 76% pay rise offer, teacher unions have breathed fire, accusing their representatives of treachery.

The Apex Council says the decision to accept the 76% was a stop-gap measure to alleviate the suffering of impoverished government workers, while negotiations for a further salary hike continue, but teacher unions have accused them of conniving with government to rob workers of their integrity.

The Apex Council on Tuesday signed an agreement with government, provisionally settling for the 76% offer tabled by their employer, hardly a week after they scoffed at the offer, describing it as falling far too short of their expectations.

The salary adjustment came as teachers have threatened a crippling industrial action when schools open for the third term in two weeks' time, while other civil servants - among them doctors and college lecturers - are also claiming that they were now financially incapacitated to continue reporting for duty.

The Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) immediately described the Apex Council's decision as treacherous and the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta), castigated government for using coercive tactics.

Apex Council spokesperson David Dzatsunga yesterday, however, described Zimta as dishonest, claiming it was part of the agreement made in a meeting in the morning before the National Joint Consultative Council.

He claimed that in that meeting, the Apex Council was given the power to sign to mitigate the suffering of workers if government failed to budge to workers' demands.

"There is no iota of truth in that. The truth is that unions, including this union (Zimta) met for pre-negotiations this morning and agreed that in the event government failed to move, we should sign as a stop-gap measure as civil servants are suffocating," Dzatsunga said.

In its statement released soon after the Apex Council signed for the 76% government pay offer, Zimta claimed government threatened to withhold salaries to force its workers into accepting its offer, despite their demand for $4 750 for the least paid worker.

"Zimta condemns this bad faith tactic that has traits of coercion. We are disappointed by our frontline negotiators who failed to hold fort," Zimta said.

Zimta secretary-general Sifiso Ndlovu yesterday stuck to his guns, claiming government used coercive tactics and blamed the Apex Council for signing before communicating the position to unions.

"Our direction was that they should not sign. They should have come back to us and get a new mandate. For them to sign, because government had threatened not to pay salaries, was an act of treachery," Ndlovu said.

"That was treachery on their part. They held the workers to ransom. They should have come back to tell us of the government's decision and we consult our membership."

Added Ndlovu: "As Zimta, we had met the national executive from provinces and directed our negotiators not to sign. We anticipated that the approach that we won't pay would be used by government to arm-twisting workers. Zimta was disappointed that negotiators did not come to report back and seek our input on the way forward.

"Those who negotiated might know something that we don't know. They did not report back to us yet we had directed the negotiators not to sign anything before bringing it back to consult members."

Zimta president Richard Gundani, who is also in the Apex Council, refused to comment on the issue.

PTUZ, which has since pulled out of the Apex Council, described the decision by the umbrella body as a blow to the workers.

"This type of leadership is surely worthless. They (Apex Council) are prolonging the suffering of workers rather than ameliorating it. You can see why PTUZ is not part of this circus of leadership that does not take any mandate from the people they purport to be representing," PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

1 hr ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

1 hr ago | 526 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 517 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 686 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 523 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 521 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 136 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 366 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

1 hr ago | 80 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

1 hr ago | 160 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

1 hr ago | 53 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Basic commodity prices up

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days