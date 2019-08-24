Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL Zanu-PF youth league secretary Pupurai Togarepi has called on parliament to craft a law that would make it possible for anyone calling for sanctions against the country to be prosecuted.

The Gutu South MP said this in parliament on Wednesday after MDC Mutasa South MP, Tsungai Regai had suggested that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube should come to the House of Assembly and explain how Zimbabweans can continue surviving under current increases in prices of goods and services.

"We want Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to come and explain now how we can survive," Regai said.

"We cannot even buy sugar, salt, bread, fuel and medication and people are dying due to stress."

However, this did not go down well with the excitable Zanu-PF legislator who was quick to accuse the MDC for calling for Western sanctions against the Harare administration.

"We have challenges on the economy, some being caused by sanctions," Togarepi said.

"There are some MPs in this House who are going outside to call for these restrictions.

"There should be a law to prosecute those who seek for sanctions. They are terrorists," Togarepi said.

However, the rest of Togarepi's address was drowned in heckles by MDC MPs with one party lawmaker heard shouting, "Sit down. You are busy stealing, then you come to Parliament to talk about sanctions."

The opposition heckles forced Togarepi to take his seat before he could finish his contribution.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

1 hr ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

1 hr ago | 612 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

1 hr ago | 569 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 767 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

1 hr ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

1 hr ago | 578 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

1 hr ago | 144 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

1 hr ago | 406 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Basic commodity prices up

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Dembare survive late scare

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Ginimbi to apply for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Harare council misses targets

2 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days