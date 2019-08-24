Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami removed as Deputy Mayor in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Bulawayo High Court has ruled in favour of the removal of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe kambarami as councillor in Bualwayo technically dethroning him form the position of Deputy Mayor.

Kambarami was taken to court by a Mthwakazi organisation after it was revealed that he misled the nomination court by not disclosing his conviction based on dishonesty.

Kambarami was recently in the news for seeking to suspend Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

This is a developing story....


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Time for serious legal action against ZESA

54 mins ago | 205 Views

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

4 hrs ago | 3198 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

4 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

4 hrs ago | 1730 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 2960 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

4 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

4 hrs ago | 1841 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

4 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

4 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Basic commodity prices up

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare survive late scare

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

4 hrs ago | 621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days