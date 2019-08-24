Latest News Editor's Choice


Electricity problem to lessen in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi says the Zimbabwe Power situation is set to ease after another unit ah Hwange Power Station started to feed power into the national grid.

In an update on Friday Chasi said, "UNIT 4 Hwange Firing started @1522Hrs yesterday. It was Targeted to kick in at 2130Hrs last night. As a result we are Expecting an 80MW boost this morning to ease load shedding. Good morning to you all."

Zimbabwe electricity woes have been mounting for years and the government is blaming the citizens for the non-payment of bills.

Writing on a weekly newspaper recently Economist Victor Bhoroma said, " Zesa needs to smart meter all electricity consumers according to their classes as a critical success factor. Zesa so far has less than 700 000 smart meters countrywide against a target of more than 2,5 million. The main targets for the metering exercise should be big debtors such as local authorities, farms, government departments, parastatals and manufacturers who owe the local utility close to US$1 billion. An ideal model can involve periodic deductions or payment plans to settle legacy debts in exchange for electricity."




