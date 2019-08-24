President Mohadi raps Western detractors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting President Kembo Mohadi has said Zimbabwe will remain tough against its Western detractors' bid for regime change. He ridiculed some Western countries for "believing their own lies" about the obtaining situation in the country.Mohadi said this after meeting outgoing United Nations Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Bishow Parajuli, in Harare yesterday.He said Western countries fighting Zimbabwe were also members of the UN, which the country is part of, saying just like a family situation "there are always those members who do not see eye-to-eye"."They are members of the UN, but they have been demonising us and they have ended up believing their own lies about Zimbabwe, which is not true," said Mohadi."But those who come to Zimbabwe and see things for themselves have found out that the situation is different. We are okay with ourselves, they (West) will come to realise it."We are a resilient nation, we will find our way. We will get there, with or without them and they will join the bandwagon."Mohadi's remarks come at a time the European Union (EU) and its allies led by the United States have shown support for the opposition's illegal demonstrations meant to destabilise the country. He said Government worked well with Mr Parajuli during his tenure as the UN Ambassador."He did tremendous work, quite a lot on the humanitarian side, that is food security for our people," he said.