Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zesa HOLDINGS has reverted to Stage Two load-shedding schedule hardly two weeks after assuring consumers of significant relief.

Zesa spokesperson Mr Fullard Gwasira earlier this month said they had downgraded load-shedding from Stage Two to Stage One after it started receiving 400MW from Eskom of South Africa. However, before most consumers had improved supplies, Zesa yesterday announced increased load-shedding due to depressed generation of power.

Writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, Mr Gwasira said load-shedding was now at Stage Two.

"Load-shedding is at Stage 2. The small Stage 1 generators, whilst online, are producing very little and a major Stage 2 unit gone out for repairs. Shedding has increased phenomenally," said Mr Gwasira.

However, Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi told The Herald that improved electricity supplies could be witnessed in September.

Minister Chasi said following the return to service of Unit 5 at Hwange Power Station, adding 160MW to the grid, power supply had improved, but Zesa was prioritising the productive sector.

He said Government negotiations with Mozambique to increase power imports were also underway.

"Following the return to service of Unit 5 at Hwange adding 160MW to the grid, we expect to see improvement in power supply.

"Unit 6 will be opened up for inspection on the first week of September for fault diagnostic," said Minister Chasi.

"Currently, Zesa is prioritising the productive sector such as mining, winter wheat and the manufacturing sector.

"Our intention is to ensure that we are giving as much power to the productive sector. "The Government wants to make sure that the mines are operating. On the farms, particularly now, there is winter wheat, we want to make sure the farmers have got power.

"So the domestic consumer admittedly will find that there will be load shedding, but we should look at the global picture and what our priorities are," said Minister Chasi.

He added that it was the responsibility of Zesa to inform consumers on changes in load-shedding, especially in residential areas.

"I must admit that there has been a bit of regression over the past few days, that is not a permanent situation. "It will be resolved very soon. Zesa should publicise load-shedding schedules to customers so that they make informed decisions. "It has been due to challenges we faced on a number of units in Hwange. "They are actively being sorted  out.

"We want to continue to improve the availability of power and I want to assure the public that we are working very actively around the clock on the challenges facing the country," said Minister Chasi.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

43 mins ago | 155 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

46 mins ago | 88 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

47 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

48 mins ago | 69 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

55 mins ago | 491 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

59 mins ago | 186 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

59 mins ago | 262 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 115 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 104 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

1 hr ago | 41 Views

When looters become 'human rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days