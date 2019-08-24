Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
War veterans have hailed President Mnangagwa's commitment in reviving the economy for the betterment of people's livelihoods, saying this has brought unity of purpose among Zimbabweans.

Speaking on the sidelines of a war veterans, war collaborators, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees executive meeting in Harare yesterday, war veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said President Mnangagwa had no other mission other than reviving the economy for the benefit of society.

"Zimbabweans must come on board to assist the President to achieve his vision of reviving the economy," he said.

"This will remove antagonism amongst the people of Zimbabwe and further reduce contradictions amongst the people."

Mahiya said war veterans fully supported President Mnangagwa's re-engagement exercise, as it was the right path to follow, which will result in the improvement of people's livelihoods. He urged Zimbabweans to unite and throw their weight behind President Mnangagwa as he continued with the re-engagement exercise which will lead to the country's economic revival.

"The President is re-engaging and his mantra  'Zimbabwe is open for business', is getting full support from the war veterans because it is the way to go," said Cde  Mahiya.

"Let's unite as Zimbabweans to ensure that we go behind our President and be able to fight against imperialism and capitalism by growing our own economy and be able to deliver economic benefits to our people.  The President is on record as gearing everything to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes an upper-middle income economy by 2030."

The war veterans congratulated President Mnangagwa on assuming chairmanship of the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, saying the appointment showed that he was a force to reckon with.

Mahiya said they were organising an event to celebrate President Mnangagwa's appointment and all the war veterans will be in attendance to show their full support.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

43 mins ago | 155 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

45 mins ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

46 mins ago | 88 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

47 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

48 mins ago | 69 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

55 mins ago | 491 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

59 mins ago | 186 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

59 mins ago | 262 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 115 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 103 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

1 hr ago | 84 Views

When looters become 'human rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days