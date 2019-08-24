Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

News / National

by Staff reporter

War veterans have hailed President Mnangagwa's commitment in reviving the economy for the betterment of people's livelihoods, saying this has brought unity of purpose among Zimbabweans.Speaking on the sidelines of a war veterans, war collaborators, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees executive meeting in Harare yesterday, war veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said President Mnangagwa had no other mission other than reviving the economy for the benefit of society."Zimbabweans must come on board to assist the President to achieve his vision of reviving the economy," he said."This will remove antagonism amongst the people of Zimbabwe and further reduce contradictions amongst the people."Mahiya said war veterans fully supported President Mnangagwa's re-engagement exercise, as it was the right path to follow, which will result in the improvement of people's livelihoods. He urged Zimbabweans to unite and throw their weight behind President Mnangagwa as he continued with the re-engagement exercise which will lead to the country's economic revival."The President is re-engaging and his mantra 'Zimbabwe is open for business', is getting full support from the war veterans because it is the way to go," said Cde Mahiya."Let's unite as Zimbabweans to ensure that we go behind our President and be able to fight against imperialism and capitalism by growing our own economy and be able to deliver economic benefits to our people. The President is on record as gearing everything to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes an upper-middle income economy by 2030."The war veterans congratulated President Mnangagwa on assuming chairmanship of the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, saying the appointment showed that he was a force to reckon with.Mahiya said they were organising an event to celebrate President Mnangagwa's appointment and all the war veterans will be in attendance to show their full support.