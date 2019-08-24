Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Triangle beats Bosso

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Triangle 2-1 Highlanders
HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu's woes continued yesterday after his side fell to in-form Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Gibbo.

The defeat came after reports Mpofu was this week handed a three-match ultimatum to collect, at least six points from three matches, starting against Triangle.

The hosts, however, had other ideas with Allan Tavarwisa and Ralph Kawondera's goals, either side of a Nqobizita Masuku header, powering them to victory. Bosso have now lost three matches on the trot.

Mpofu now needs to collect maximum points against Mushowani Stars and Hwange to save his job.  

Yesterday's result, though, was not a true reflection of the game in which Bosso dominated and could have, at least, got a draw.

"I don't despair, I don't lose hope. The performance is something I can control and today I have to appreciate what my guys did.  

"This is the industry where we rely on results, the most important thing is can I channel all the energy that I have into the team and see if they play well and win games.

"If I am not a good coach I will go and if I am a good coach I will stay with team," said Mpofu.

Triangle's win means they have, for the first time, managed back-to-back league wins against Bosso and they have stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

Coach, Taurai Mangwiro, conceded Highlanders were the better side.

"Highlanders played better than us but you attribute that to fatigue,'' he said.  

"This is the fifth game we are playing inside 18 games and, of the seven who started today, they have played in each of those games,'' he said.

Teams

Triangle:  R Mudimu, O Mwerahari, A Chivheya, D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida, T Mavhunga (A Chivandire 58th min), R Kawondera, G Bhero (S Makoni 73th min) T January (P Tonha 87th min), A Tavarwisa, C Dhuwa.

Highlanders: W Muuya, M Phiri, R Lunga (P Nyirenda 79th min), N Masuku (B Ncube 88th min), A Mbeba, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, T Makanda, P Dube, D Mhindirira.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

43 mins ago | 155 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

45 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

46 mins ago | 88 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

47 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

48 mins ago | 69 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

55 mins ago | 491 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

59 mins ago | 186 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

59 mins ago | 262 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 115 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 103 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

1 hr ago | 84 Views

When looters become 'human rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days