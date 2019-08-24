Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MOTHER and her newly born baby were injured after a violent man broke into Mpilo Central Hospital's maternity ward and assaulted them while damaging the health institution's property.

The mother and her two-day-old baby were injured as they tried to escape from Mthabisi Moyo (22) from Nketa suburb, who had broken into the maternity ward through a window.

The suspect is said to have smashed window panes to gain entry into one of the country's biggest referral hospitals.

Some expecting mothers reportedly fled when Moyo stormed the ward but the woman who had recently given birth failed to escape. Mpilo Central Hospital's clinical director, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya, confirmed the development which he said left patients traumatised.  

"We are quite shocked that someone so violent could enter a hospital. We don't know this person. We don't know whether he is of sober habits or his mental status.  

"But what happened is very unusual. Apparently, the mother tried to run away and then the person assaulted her and the new-born baby which is extremely strange. Fortunately, the mother and her infant did not sustain life threatening injuries. They just suffered discomfort, shock and pain following an incident which is totally unwarranted at the hospital," said Dr Ngwenya.

He assured patients that Mpilo Central Hospital has enough security to protect them. Dr Ngwenya said the incident was unexpected and will not happen again as the hospital has used it to bolster its security.  He apologised to the public following the traumatic incident.

"There was a security guard manning the hospital's entrance and this person forcibly entered the hospital through breaking in through a window. This is something that is quite unexpected and out of the blue. We want to reassure the public that their security is of uttermost importance. Unfortunately, there are some of the incidents that are out of our control and extremely unusual. It's not normal," said Dr Ngwenya.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Moyo has been charged with assault and malicious damage of property.

"We arrested a 22-year-old man who invaded Mpilo Central Hospital attacking a new mother and her two day old baby.  "He is being charged with assault and malicious damage to property. The man is suspected to be a mental patient but it's not for us as police to confirm. That will be left to be confirmed by two doctors as required by the law," said Insp Ncube.

Sources at Mpilo Central Hospital said Moyo had spent the day in the casualty ward.

"Thinking back, I saw him several times at the casualty and I think he was seeking treatment. I don't know what could have caused him to behave in this bizarre manner. Imagine a grown man assaulting an infant. Maybe he is mentally unstable," said a source.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

43 mins ago | 155 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

45 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

46 mins ago | 88 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

47 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

48 mins ago | 69 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

55 mins ago | 491 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

59 mins ago | 186 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

59 mins ago | 262 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 115 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 103 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

1 hr ago | 84 Views

When looters become 'human rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days