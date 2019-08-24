Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga, is challenging the reinstatement by the High Court of a junior police officer who was fired by his predecessor for refusing to move to his new station without receiving his travel and subsistence allowances.  

Constable Samuel Kufandada was in March 2015 transferred from Ross Camp in Bulawayo to ZRP Makosa in Murehwa district despite having successfully challenged the move at the Harare High Court in February 2015. Following a court application by Const Kufandada challenging his dismissal, Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva, last month nullified his dismissal.

In papers before the court, Const Kufandada had cited former Comm-Gen Augustine Chihuri, ex-Senior Assistant Commissioner Justice Chengeta who was then chief staff officer-in-charge of ZRP human resources, Snr Asst Comm Stephen Mutamba who was then the officer commanding police in Bulawayo province, the officer commanding Murehwa district, one Chief Superintendent Chizemo and Assistant Commissioner Wilson Marecha in his capacity as the one who initiated a radio discharging him, as respondents.  

Justice Takuva also ordered the respondents to disburse travel and subsistence allowances towards Const Kufandada's transfer from Ross Camp to ZRP Makosa within 14 days of the order and to pay the legal costs he incurred.

Const Kufandada had been locked in a series of legal disputes with his bosses resulting in him being declared a deserter and he was subsequently fired. Comm-Gen Matanga, through the Attorney-General's Office, filed an application for rescission of Justice Takuva's ruling.

 In his application, he cited Const Kufandada, Chief Supt Chizemo, the officer-in-charge of ZRP Makosa and ex-Snr Asst Comm Chengeta as respondents. Comm-Gen Matanga wants an order nullifying Justice Takuva's ruling under case number HC2997/17.

The police boss also wants Const Kufandada to be directed to serve him with the application for review under HC3298/15 within 10 days of the order to enable him to respond. In his founding affidavit, Comm-Gen Matanga said Const Kufandada's application for a default judgment was granted in error.

"The application under which the first respondent (Const Kufandada) grounded the chamber application was removed from the roll by order of this court to enable service on myself. I beg leave of the court to tender the order dated July 27, 2017 and the application up to this day has not been served on me," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said Const Kufandada, apart from his transfer, failed to report to any police station to register his presence and availability to perform his police duties. He said his presence at Ross Camp Police Station had nothing to do with the allowances he had been pressing for.

"In that regard, the decision to declare the first respondent a deserter could not be faulted since he was not reporting for duty in excess of 21 days, and this absence in terms of the police disciplinary law amounts to desertion. The first respondent even from the papers of record in the main matter is not explaining his absence and his whereabouts," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

He argued that they could not process his transfer allowances after Const Kufandada failed to avail documents to support his assertion of having 10 family members, his claim for 44 days as well as his disturbance allowances.

"When the issue was being looked into the first respondent was evasive and could not be located to such an extent that when the transport to ferry his goods and family was availed he was nowhere to be found and efforts to locate him were all aborted," said Comm-Gen Matanga.  

However, Const Kufandada argued that although he successfully challenged his transfer to Murehwa after Justice Chinembiri-Bhunu ruled in his favour under case number HC3240/15, he agreed to move, but his bosses refused to give him his travel and subsistence allowances.

Const Kufandada said to show that he was eager to assume duties at his new station, he completed and submitted to the responsible office a claim form for travel and subsistence allowances to cater for his transfer as well as his family but nothing was done.

"I have waited in vain for the money and despite numerous follow ups, the respondents failed to address my plight in a surprise move that smacks of bad faith and malice," he said.

Const Kufandada said when his bosses sent a truck to carry his belongings to Murehwa, he refused to comply, arguing that he was not given travel and subsistence allowances and no accommodation arrangements were made.  He also raised the issue of his children who were supposed to move with him to Makosa, but needed to be transferred to schools there as well as buying new uniforms.

He said his bosses failed to secure alternative accommodation for him at ZRP Makosa and claimed that his dismissal was linked to a story published in this newspaper in which he was suing his bosses for contempt of court after they defied a court order blocking his transfer.

Const Kufandada said he was discharged on 29 October 2015 as unsuitable for police duties without a disciplinary hearing.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 117 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

44 mins ago | 157 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

46 mins ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

46 mins ago | 91 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

48 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

48 mins ago | 70 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

55 mins ago | 493 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

56 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

59 mins ago | 187 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

60 mins ago | 265 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 152 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 116 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 84 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 105 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

1 hr ago | 85 Views

When looters become 'human rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 102 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days