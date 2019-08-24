Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE recorded a 22 percent increase in the number of new HIV infections among children aged 14 years and below, statistics from a UNAids report show.

According to UNAids, new infections for children under 14 stood at 4 800 last year compared to 3 800 new HIV cases in the same age group recorded in 2017.  

The country recorded 40 500 new HIV cases in all age groups last year.

Zimbabwe has the fifth highest HIV prevalence in the region.

"New HIV infections are estimated to be at 38 000 for the general population and persons aged from zero to 14 contributed 4 800 of the cases. Aids-related deaths remain high in the age group as they currently stand at 3 300," read the UNAids report.

Aids-related deaths for the whole population stood at 22 000 last year according to UNAids compared to 54 000 in 2010 when the previous statistics were availed.

The same report says, 28 percent of prisoners in Zimbabwe are HIV positive. The country does not have any data on how many of the prisoners are accessing anti-retroviral therapy or HIV prevention methods like condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Prisoners and those who inject drugs remain among the top most marginalised key populations in Zimbabwe whose access to treatment and prevention is not accounted for.

UNAids stressed the need for countries to prioritise investing in key populations who now account for 54 percent of all new infections worldwide.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

51 mins ago | 154 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

53 mins ago | 187 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

53 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

55 mins ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

55 mins ago | 104 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

57 mins ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

57 mins ago | 80 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

1 hr ago | 575 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 178 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 131 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

When looters become 'human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days