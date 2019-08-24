HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded a 22 percent increase in the number of new HIV infections among children aged 14 years and below, statistics from a UNAids report show.According to UNAids, new infections for children under 14 stood at 4 800 last year compared to 3 800 new HIV cases in the same age group recorded in 2017.The country recorded 40 500 new HIV cases in all age groups last year.Zimbabwe has the fifth highest HIV prevalence in the region."New HIV infections are estimated to be at 38 000 for the general population and persons aged from zero to 14 contributed 4 800 of the cases. Aids-related deaths remain high in the age group as they currently stand at 3 300," read the UNAids report.Aids-related deaths for the whole population stood at 22 000 last year according to UNAids compared to 54 000 in 2010 when the previous statistics were availed.The same report says, 28 percent of prisoners in Zimbabwe are HIV positive. The country does not have any data on how many of the prisoners are accessing anti-retroviral therapy or HIV prevention methods like condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).Prisoners and those who inject drugs remain among the top most marginalised key populations in Zimbabwe whose access to treatment and prevention is not accounted for.UNAids stressed the need for countries to prioritise investing in key populations who now account for 54 percent of all new infections worldwide.