Deadly fight over woman

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Jalukange area some 135 km west of Beitbridge town has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a fellow villager in a fight over a woman.

Justice Ndlovu of Chief Stauze area was not asked to plead to a charge of murder when he appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr Langton Mukwengi on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody to September 10.

Prosecuting, Mr Misheck Guwanda told the court that on Monday, the accused and the now deceased had an argument over the courtship of a local woman. He said the two then started fighting over the woman.

The court heard that upon realising that he was being overpowered, Ndlovu drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed his rival suitor once on the left side of the chest and arm.

The State alleges that the man died on the spot and a report was made to the police.

Ndlovu was arrested and police recovered the knife he used to commit the crime.

Source - chronicle

